The Maintenance Group Ltd, announce full range of compliance services

Wakefield, UK, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Maintenance Group Ltd, Tmgonline.co.uk would like to remind both new and existing clients that we provide Fire Risk Assessments to identify potential hazards at your premises.

 

This includes Fire Alarm Servicing and Fire Extinguisher Servicing.

 

We also provide Electrical Installation Condition Reports, Portable/Fixed Appliance Testing, Lightening Protection Testing, Emergency Lighting, Dry Riser Servicing, AOV Servicing, Powered Gate Servicing and Drone Survey’s..

 

Our aim at The Maintenance Group Ltd is to help you sleep at night, safe in the knowledge that your business meets all your legal compliance regulations , and your staff, premises, customers, or tenants are protected.

 

To discuss how we can be of service to you please call Andrew on 01924971044

 

Address. The Maintenance Group Ltd Unit 30, Monckton Road Industrial Estate Wakefield, England WF2 7AL

 

Website: www.tmgonline.co.uk

 

Email: office@tmgonline.co.uk

