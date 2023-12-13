Watson Heating & Air’s Solutions Ensure You Don’t Become Kentucky Fried!

Lexington, KY, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Air conditioners play a vital role in families’ desires to stay cool and comfortable during the prolonged Kentucky heat. But if one breaks down, then Watson Heating & Air is rapidly on hand to ensure they don’t have to sweat on the problem.

Watson Heating & Air is a team of highly trained and knowledgeable technicians with years of experience restoring cooling systems to their optimum capacity.

Their team of specialists, who are trained and insured, offer year-round, comprehensive services from new installations to repairs and maintenance. Whether you’re building a new home, renovating an existing one, or upgrading your current system, their experienced technicians are well-equipped to handle any HVAC project.

“We take clients’ comfort extremely seriously and strive to provide the best possible heating and air conditioning services,” said business owner Tyler Watson. Their experts’ overall aim is to ensure that HVAC systems are running efficiently, effectively and safely.

Mr Watson highlighted some telltale signs of underlying AC problems for home and business owners for when an expert needs to be called in.

Signs such as a sudden increase in energy bills, strange noises coming from the unit, or a decrease in the cooling efficiency of the system could all hint at underlying problems that may require calling in one of Watson Heating & Air’s specialists.

“It is important to contact a professional HVAC technician to inspect the system and determine the cause of the problem as they won’t go away on their own,’ he added.

Equally, ACs may need repairs if there is uneven cooling around the home, odd smells or sounds coming from the AC, water leaks or dirty, warm air, and debris coming out of the vents.

The company offers a 24-hour air conditioning repair service if the problems are a significant emergency. Their team is fully equipped and ready to go for any challenge.

The company offers fair and upfront pricing, ensuring exceptional repair services. He added that they don’t believe in applying salesmen tactics to upsell products and never give an exaggerated assessment of the problem to charge higher fees.

Their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau reflects what clients think about their service in diagnosing and repairing any air conditioning problems.

To schedule an appointment or review their services, call 859 681-7088 or view their website: https://www.watsonshvac.com/ac-repair-lexington-ky.