The Lodge – Redefining Student Housing in Rochester, NY

Rochester, New York, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Lodge proudly announces its position as a leading provider of top-quality off-campus student housing near the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Offering a unique blend of comfort and convenience, The Lodge is redefining the student living experience with its thoughtfully designed living spaces and an array of lifestyle amenities.

Nestled just minutes away from the RIT campus, The Lodge caters to students seeking more than just accommodation. Here, residents enjoy the freedom and space of a spacious Rochester apartment, townhome, or cottage. Each living space is fully furnished, featuring single bedrooms with private bathrooms, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet with speeds up to 1 Gigabit.

The 24-hour fitness center, pool, and hot tub offer wellness and relaxation, while the large clubhouse, business center, and study lounge cater to academic needs. The community vibe is further enhanced by basketball and volleyball courts, a pet-friendly environment with a dog park, and regular social events for residents and friends. Understanding the importance of accessibility, The Lodge provides a private shuttle bus service to the RIT campus.

To experience life at The Lodge, visit their website or contact the leasing office at (585) 685-2000.

About The Lodge: The Lodge is a premier choice for RIT off-campus Rochester, NY, student housing. It offers a variety of living options, including apartments, townhomes, and cottages. Each unit is designed to provide students with a home that is not just a place to stay but a community to thrive in. With its extensive range of amenities and a focus on creating a balanced lifestyle, The Lodge sets a new standard for student living.

