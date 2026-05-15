Shandong UPS Chemical Launches High-Performance Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder for Industrial Water Treatment

Shandong, China, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd. proudly announces its advanced range of Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder solutions designed to meet the growing demands of industrial wastewater treatment, sludge dewatering, and solid-liquid separation applications. With increasing environmental regulations and the need for efficient water purification technologies, the company continues to provide reliable chemical solutions for industries worldwide.

Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder is widely recognized for its superior flocculation performance, fast dissolution rate, and strong adsorption capacity. The product is extensively used in municipal sewage treatment plants, paper manufacturing, mining operations, textile processing, oilfield industries, and chemical wastewater management systems. By improving sedimentation efficiency and reducing sludge moisture content, the product helps businesses optimize operational performance while lowering treatment costs.

Top 5 Benefits of Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder

1. Excellent Flocculation Efficiency

The advanced formulation of Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder ensures rapid particle aggregation and efficient solid-liquid separation. This improves wastewater clarification and enhances overall treatment efficiency across multiple industrial applications.

2. Faster Sludge Dewatering Performance

Industries handling large volumes of sludge can significantly improve dewatering efficiency using high-quality Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder. Reduced sludge volume helps lower disposal costs and improves environmental compliance.

3. Wide Industrial Applications

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd supplies versatile chemical solutions suitable for paper mills, mining operations, textile plants, oil drilling industries, and municipal wastewater treatment facilities. The product adapts well to various water treatment conditions and industrial requirements.

4. Stable Quality and Reliable Performance

Manufactured using advanced production technology, the company’s Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder offers consistent molecular weight distribution, excellent solubility, and stable chemical properties for dependable long-term use.

5. OEM and Bulk Supply Support

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd provides flexible OEM services and bulk supply solutions to meet customized industrial needs. The company focuses on delivering cost-effective chemical products with reliable international shipping and technical support.

About the Company

As industries continue focusing on sustainable wastewater management and environmental protection, the demand for efficient flocculants continues to rise. Shandong Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd. remains committed to innovation, product quality, and customer satisfaction by delivering premium Cationic Polyacrylamide Powder solutions for global markets.

With years of manufacturing expertise and strict quality control standards, the company has established a strong reputation as a trusted supplier in the chemical industry. Businesses seeking efficient water treatment chemicals can rely on UPSCHEM for high-performance products, professional service, and long-term cooperation opportunities.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd

Address: Qingdao, Shandong, China 266108

Contact Phone: +86 18563908909

Contact Name: Phinees Sylvia

Email: info@upschem.com

Website URL: https://www.upschem.com/