SmartBear Wins Winter 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, NL, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has won the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. The first and only industry analysis and advisory firm, Intellyx presents this award to vendors that successfully navigate Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and deliver an effective briefing. As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards are now in their third year.

“SmartBear continues on its mission of improving application design, development and operational visibility across the DevOps lifecycle by unifying its expansive product toolsets with new workspaces in the form of three hubs for software testing, development and production readiness,” said Jason English, Partner & Principal Analyst, Intellyx. “That’s why we consider them to be one of the most innovative and disruptive vendors in their space.”

Today’s enterprise software market is ever-changing and complex. SmartBear continues its focus on providing innovative developer visibility capabilities to customers to gain a deep understanding of three vital areas – API development, testing, and production readiness – to solve their real-world challenges.

“Thank you to Intellyx for recognizing SmartBear among cutting-edge vendors in the digital transformation space,” said Cynthia Gumbert, Chief Marketing Officer at SmartBear. “By providing development teams with ever-increasing visibility across the software development lifecycle, we enable customers to deliver faster with continuously higher quality, addressing the pressing needs of today’s rapidly changing digital enterprise landscape in 2024 and beyond.”

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

