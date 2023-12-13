Atmosphere – Redefining Student Living in Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Atmosphere, the latest addition to student apartments in Fayetteville, AR, is redefining student living with its unique blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Located just steps away from the University of Arkansas, Atmosphere is not just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle tailored for the modern student.

This prestigious community offers a range of luxurious studio to four-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished with private bathrooms, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. The living experience is enhanced with a 48” flat-panel TV in each living room, walkout balconies in select units, in-unit laundry, and included Wi-Fi.

The community features include a luxurious clubhouse with a theater, gaming, and business center. The private study lounges and social spaces cater to academic and social needs. A state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin areas offering virtual classes ensures that health and wellness are at the forefront.

The outdoor experience at Atmosphere is just as impressive, with a resort-style pool and sundeck, outdoor courtyards, a fire pit, and grilling stations. The convenience of a six-level attached parking garage, bicycle storage, and pet-friendly policies make living here hassle-free.

To learn more about Atmosphere or to schedule a tour, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (479) 225-9250.

About Atmosphere: Atmosphere is more than just student housing. It’s a vibrant community designed around the lifestyle of University of Arkansas students. Combining modern living, luxurious amenities, and a prime location, Atmosphere is setting a new standard for student apartments in Fayetteville, AR. It offers a place where students can thrive academically, socially, and personally, just two blocks from the U of A campus.

Company: Atmosphere

Address: 22 S Duncan Avenue

City: Fayetteville

State: Arkansas

Zip code: 72701

Telephone number: (479) 225-9250