Future Electronics Promotes Employee Wellness by Delivering Seasonal Fruit to Employees

Singapore, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has implemented a monthly tradition in their Singapore office, focused on employee health and wellbeing.

Every first Tuesday of the month, Future Electronics employees in Singapore will receive a package of beautiful, seasonal fruits. The packages are delivered to each employee in the office.

The goal of Fruits Day is to promote healthy eating and employee wellbeing in the office. While at work, it can be all too easy to reach for a sugary or salty, often unhealthy snack. Having fresh fruit right at your workstation makes it easy to make the change to a healthier, but just as tasty alternative.

This delicious tradition has been beloved since November 2022. Future Electronics is delighted to deliver this small gesture to their employees to show they care for their health and happiness. Fruits Day is one of many initiatives Future Electronics Singapore has implemented to give back to their dedicated team members.

