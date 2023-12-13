Lumos Dental New Haven Pioneers Accessible Dentistry with In-House Savings Plan

New Haven, USA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Lumos Dental New Haven, led by the esteemed Dr. Jennifer You DMD, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to make quality dental care more accessible: the In-House Savings Plan. This innovative program is designed to empower patients by providing an affordable and transparent approach to oral health.

Recognizing the challenges individuals face in accessing comprehensive dental care, Lumos Dental New Haven is committed to breaking down barriers with the introduction of their In-House Savings Plan. This initiative reflects the clinic’s dedication to ensuring that everyone in the community can enjoy the benefits of a healthy and radiant smile without financial constraints.

Dr. Jennifer You DMD, a leading practitioner known for her commitment to patient well-being, states, “At Lumos Dental New Haven, we believe that oral health is a fundamental right, not a luxury. Our In-House Savings Plan is a testament to our commitment to pioneering accessible dentistry. We want to provide our community with a straightforward and cost-effective solution to prioritize their oral health without compromising quality.”

Key features of Lumos Dental New Haven’s In-House Savings Plan include:

Affordable Preventive Care: Members enjoy significant discounts on routine preventive services, including cleanings, exams, and X-rays.

Transparent Pricing: The plan eliminates hidden costs and surprises, providing members with a clear and concise fee schedule for all covered services.

Customized Options: Patients can choose a plan that suits their individual needs, ensuring flexibility and personalized care.

No Insurance Hassles: The In-House Savings Plan eliminates the complexities of dealing with insurance companies, offering a hassle-free alternative for individuals and families.

Lumos Dental New Haven invites the community to embrace this new era of accessible dentistry. By pioneering the In-House Savings Plan, the clinic aims to make quality dental care an achievable goal for all, promoting overall well-being and enhancing smiles throughout the New Haven community.

Lumos Dental New Haven

Phone: (203) 680-9831

Email: bonnie@levydental.com

Website: https://lumos.dental/in-house-dental-savings-plan/

Lumos Dental New Haven, led by Dr. Jennifer You DMD, is a leading dental clinic dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive oral care to the New Haven community. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient well-being, Lumos Dental New Haven strives to make quality dentistry accessible to all.