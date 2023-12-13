Adelaide Flood Master Announces Use of Cutting Edge Technology For Flood Damage Restoration In Kensington Park

Kensington Park, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a leading flood damage restoration company in Kensington Park, announced today that it utilizes the latest technology and techniques to provide the highest quality flood damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Adelaide Flood Master has helped countless homeowners and business owners restore their properties after catastrophic water damage events. The company understands how devastating floods can be and is committed to helping clients get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible.

“When flooding strikes, immediate action is critical to mitigating damage,” said, owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “We use state-of-the-art technology and equipment to locate the source of water intrusion, extract excess water, and fully restore the property to pre-loss condition. Our highly trained technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide emergency response and get the restoration process started right away.

Adelaide Flood Master uses advanced moisture detection equipment to locate hidden water damage and the latest truck-mounted extraction systems to remove excess water. Powerful air movers and dehumidifiers are deployed to dry and dehumidify structures. Technicians thoroughly clean and decontaminate affected areas to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria.

For severe flood damage, Adelaide Flood Master works directly with homeowners’ insurance companies to coordinate repairs and restorations. The company handles all aspects of the insurance claims process to make it as seamless as possible for clients.

“Our goal is to take the burden off our clients’ shoulders during what is often an extremely stressful situation,” said CEO. “We work diligently with insurance providers to prepare thorough estimates and ensure all restorations meet or exceed industry standards. Clients can feel confident leaving the entire restoration process in our capable hands.

Adelaide Flood Master serves residential and commercial property owners in Kensington Park and surrounding areas. For emergency flood damage response, call (+61) 400949954or visit website.

About Adelaide Flood Master

