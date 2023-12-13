West Lafayette, Indiana, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Westminster Village provides independent living solutions for seniors. Residents will enjoy maintenance-free living in a private community where they can live independently without worries.

Westminster Village offers various options to ensure seniors can find the living environment that best suits their requirements. Residents can choose a ranch-style house with multiple floor plans, a fully equipped apartment, or a hybrid home with all the best features of a single-family home and apartment living. Every housing solution provides seniors a comfortable living environment with everything necessary to enjoy an independent lifestyle without worrying about interior or exterior maintenance.

Westminster Village’s independent living program is dedicated to ensuring seniors remain comfortable and safe while maintaining an independent home where they can enjoy life how they want. No matter which housing solutions seniors choose at Westminster Village, they can enjoy all the community amenities and social opportunities to make new friends and enjoy life to its fullest during their later years.

Schedule a free consultation to learn more about independent living solutions. Information is also available on the Westminster Village website.

About Westminster Village: Westminster Village is a welcoming community deeply rooted in history, providing a sense of belonging and comfort. Initially developed by the Presbyterian Housing Program, the village has evolved with independent living apartments, a health center, and freestanding homes. Ownership transitioned to a not-for-profit corporation in 1981, led by a dedicated local Board of Directors, including village residents, civic leaders, and university representatives. Westminster Village stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering a sense of community while adapting to the evolving needs of its residents.

