Melbourne Flood Master Pioneers Best In Class Technology For Mould Remediation In Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leader in Mould inspection and remediation, announced today the launch of new technology and processes to tackle Mould contamination in homes and businesses across Melbourne. The company is deploying state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to detect, eliminate and prevent Mould growth more accurately and safely than ever before.

Mould can pose serious health hazards if left untreated, causing symptoms like nasal congestion, throat irritation, watery eyes, breathing difficulties and other respiratory problems. Melbourne Flood Master provides comprehensive Mould inspection and mould remediation services in Melbourne to identify contamination, remove Mould and prevent regrowth.

“Mould is a dangerous problem, but many people don’t recognize the signs or understand the potential impacts on health and property value,” said co-founder of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our goal is to raise awareness about Mould risks and make best-in-class remediation more accessible. Our certified technicians are highly trained to eliminate Mould completely and prevent it from coming back.

The company uses state-of-the-art technology like infrared cameras to detect Mould behind walls and in hard-to-reach areas. Technicians then remove Mould using HEPA vacuums, air scrubbers and other tools to capture particles and prevent them from spreading. They treat affected areas with biocides approved for Mould remediation to kill remaining spores. Melbourne Flood Master then seals up any entry points to block moisture and Mould growth in the future.

Property owners and managers across Melbourne can request a free Mould inspection and quote from Melbourne Flood Master. The company serves residential and commercial customers with emergency response available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Melbourne Flood Master is certified by the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) and follows guidelines set by organizations like the IICRC and EPA for safe and effective Mould remediation.

For more information, visit melbournefloodmaster.com.au or call +61 481 971 183.

About Melbourne Flood Master

