Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry: List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book – Single-Use Bioprocessing, Bioreactor, Assemblies & Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the data book, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Growth & Trends

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is projected to reach USD 80,129 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for single-use bioprocessing offerings is driven by the commercial advantages offered, including a reduction in costs and time required for bioprocessing operations. Originally used for monoclonal antibody production, single-use technologies are also gaining traction for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. As a result, broadening the scope of applications in biomanufacturing operations is likely to drive industry growth.

Furthermore, strategic initiatives from key players are expanding the industry’s growth prospects. For instance, in July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corp. announced investment plans for capacity expansion over two years. Among other key products, more than USD 300 million were invested in single-use technologies, such as bioreactor bags for cell expansion, used to make personalized therapies and syringe filters for scientific research. Similarly, the growing adoption of single-use equipment for in-house and contract manufacturing has opened new avenues for the flow of investments in this space. The industry is witnessing significant advancements in several product portfolios, including disposable probes and sensors, stirring systems, bioreactor designs, and filtration technologies, which are expected to contribute to strong revenue growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book – Single-Use Bioprocessing, Bioreactor, Assemblies & Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Single-use Bioreactors Market Growth & Trends

The global single-use bioreactors market size is expected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, coupled with increasing investments in single-use technologies, the market for single-use bioreactors is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the market for SUBs. The race to create an effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is being undertaken by numerous biopharmaceutical firms. As a result, the need for single-use bioreactors has drastically increased. For instance, in October 2020, ABEC supplied six 4,000 L single-use bioreactors to the Serum Institute of India, for the production of COVID-19 vaccines on a large scale at a reasonable cost.

The value of the product, the time required for product development and production, in addition to the criticality of the phase are now influencing the industry’s propensity to employ single-use bioreactors. In addition, the medical industry has a significant demand for these single-use bioreactors. As a result, pharmaceutical companies use these reactors to make medicines without having to compromise on their quality.

The flexibility of using single-use bioreactors is one of their main benefits. The growing trend toward multi-drug facilities necessitates the manufacture of various medications utilizing the same facility, in the shortest amount of time, and for the least amount of money. Thus, it will increase the demand for single-use bioreactors and further fuel market growth.

Additionally, the market for SUBs is anticipated to increase quickly because of considerable prospects from emerging countries, the demand for customized medicine, and an anticipated rise in bio-similar production in the U.S. For instance, around USD 110 billion worth of biologics were anticipated to lose their patent protection by 2020. The demand for biosimilars is therefore expected to rise in the coming years as a result of mounting pressure to lower healthcare costs and regulatory certainty about biosimilars, further driving the market growth.

Go through the table of content of Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Single-use Biomanufacturing industry are:

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf SE

Corning Incorporated

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter