SUNSOURCE ENERGY COMMISSIONS 9 MEGAWATTS (MW)DC SOLAR OPEN ACCESS PROJECT

Noida, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — SunSource Energy, a leading firm in the distributed Solar sector, announced the commissioning of a 9 megawatts (MW)DC Solar project for Varun Beverages, a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world.

As per the PPA, Lone Cypress Ventures Private Limited, an SPV incorporated by SunSource Energy, will supply 9 Megawatts (MW)DC Solar power to two bottling plants of Varun Beverages, located in Sandila in Hardoi and Kosi in Mathura in the State of Uttar Pradesh, for a period of 25 years. The Solar project commissioned is part of SunSource Energy’s 45 MWp open access solar power project in Uttar Pradesh. The 9 (MW)DC project expects to provide a lifetime generation of approximately 300 GWh of clean energy, offsetting 270 mn kg of CO2 emission for Varun Beverages’ two bottling plants over its technical lifetime.

Kushagra Nandan, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, SunSource Energy remarked, “SunSource Energy takes great pride in providing affordable and sustainable solutions to its C&I customers in their energy transition journey and contributing to lowering India’s overall carbon footprint. With both on-site and off-site projects in Uttar Pradesh, we have been providing several clients with solar power over the years. We are delighted that Varun Beverages, which is the largest bottling partner of PepsiCo, since the 1990s, has chosen to partner with us in their green journey.” The clarion call of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India Net Zero by 2070 has brought decarbonization and sustainability to the center stage. With a significant presence across India, our leading s olar energy company in India has been supporting several Commercial and Industrial clients with their clean energy transition.

Read more:- https://www.sunsource-energy.com/sunsource-energy-commissions-9-megawatts-mwdc-solar-open-access-project