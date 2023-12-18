Abacus Short Terms Course Provided for Young Minds by Delighted Champs

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Delighted Champs, an ISO-certified company, is thrilled to introduce its Short-Term Abacus Course designed to unlock young minds. Beginning December 15, 2023, this hybrid online-offline session course includes exclusive offline classes conducted in vibrant Tokyo, Japan.

Key Course Features:

Short-Term Course – (12 sessions).

Age Group (7+).

Location: (Online and Offline – Seishincho Nishikasai in Tokyo).

Mastering Abacus: Participants will explore this ancient art, sharpening their math proficiency with time-tested techniques. Concentration and Memory Skills: The Course fosters mathematical proficiency and cultivates concentration and memory abilities.

Engaging Learning: Interactive sessions ensure an enjoyable and practical learning experience.

Budget-Friendly Fees:

Delighted Champs is committed to making quality education affordable, so their Short-Term Abacus Course can be purchased for just RS 2000 per level – providing exceptional value for parents seeking life-changing learning experiences for their child(ren).

Enrollment Information:

Due to limited slots, parents who want their child(ren) to join this transformative Abacus journey should enrol them immediately to secure a spot.

For more information or to register your children directly, please reach out to Delighted Champs at +91-7987764868 or delightedchamps@gmail.com

Give Your Children Mathematical Success:

Delighted Champs offers parents an exciting way to give their children the joy of mathematical success! Their courses are designed to foster exponential development of mathematical ability among enrolled students.

About the Company: Delighted Champs is an ISO-certified education company committed to creating innovative and impactful learning experiences for children. Focusing on holistic development, Delighted Champs strives to make education engaging and enjoyable.

For additional details, please visit www.delightedchamps.com.

Don’t miss this chance to boost your child’s learning journey with Delighted Champs – where potential meets excellence!