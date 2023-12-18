Future Electronics Celebrated The Mooncake Festival with a Mooncake Workshop Taught by a Professional Chef

Singapore, Singapore, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a mooncake-making workshop for employees at the Singapore office to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival, is an auspicious annual tradition. Future Electronics celebrated the holiday with employees on September 19 2023 by hosting a special Mooncake-making lunch.

Employees of Future Electronics’ Singapore Regional office were treated to an extended two-hour lunch to learn to make the snow skin mooncake under the guidance of a professional chef. A delicious bento lunch was also provided. This was the first time Future Electronics hosted this event.

The tradition of gifting a mooncake is a caring gesture, expressing best wishes to the recipient. They are traditionally round, palm-sized cakes with a red bean or lotus seed paste filling and egg yolk in the middle. The yolk symbolizes the moon and is linked to good luck.

This fun experience was a great way for colleagues to connect and celebrate together. Future Electronics is delighted to continue offering exciting events like this to engage, reward, and give back to employees.

###