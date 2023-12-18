CD Bioparticles Announces Polyamino Acids for Drug Delivery Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its new line of Polyamino Acids for the research community, including the mPEG-PCL-PLG, mPEG-PLGA-PGA, and PCL-b-PASP. These new polymers are designed to provide a more versatile and effective way for scientists working in the field of drug delivery.

Poly(amino acids) are naturally occurring biocompatible and biodegradable synthetic linear polymers composed of amino acids as monomeric units. These polymers mainly contain the poly(acidic amino acids) (e.g., poly(l-glutamic acid) (PLG) and poly(aspartic acid)), and the poly(basic amino acid) (e.g., polylysine (PLL) and polyarginine).

Poly (amino acids) have several potential advantages as biomaterials. A large number of polymers and copolymers can be prepared from various amino acids. Side chains provide sites to attach small peptides, drugs, cross-linking agents, or dangling groups that can be used to modify the physical and mechanical properties of the polymers. Since these polymers release natural amino acids as the major products of polymer backbone cleavage, their degradation products have low systemic toxicity.

Extensive research has thus been conducted on the use of poly (amino acids) as functional materials, leading to the development of bioactive peptides that can be used in biological fields such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and drug/gene delivery systems. Poly(amino acids) also have significant biological functions such as targeting specificity and easy metabolism of their degradation products. Based on these properties, various poly (amino acid) materials hybridized with synthetic polymers have also been investigated as functional materials.

CD Bioparticles now offers researchers worldwide a variety of Polyamino Acids with unique properties and sizes for drug delivery applications, including the mPEG-PCL-PLG, mPEG-PLGA-PGA, mPEG-PLGA-PLL, and PCL-b-PASP. CD Bioparticles’ mission is to help customers reduce the burden of cumbersome chemical synthesis, formulation and purification processes, better track and image the distribution of polymeric (nano) materials, reduce immune or xenobiotic reactions generated by the materials, and increase the drug-loading efficiency and yield of drug delivery materials.

In addition, CD Bioparticles has a wide range of functional groups/targeting ligands/labels for loading, modification, specific targeting, tracking and detection of polymers and the company can improve the biocompatibility, activity and functional properties of polymers to enable controlled delivery profiles for drug delivery vehicles. Furthermore, CD Bioparticles can help produce biomaterials with controlled functionality and other physical/chemical properties (e.g., mechanical properties of cross-linkers) from non-GMP small laboratory scale to GMP and non-GMP commercial scale.

CD Bioparticles is committed to providing its customers with the most accurate and reliable tools for drug delivery. For more information on the new Polyamino Acids, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/polyamino-acids-plga.

