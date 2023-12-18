AstaGuru’s ‘Modern Odyssey’ Auction To Offer A Kaleidoscope Of Indian Art

Mumbai, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Modern Odyssey’ auction will feature a mesmerizing tapestry of modern Indian art, presenting a rare collection of unparalleled works by iconic Indian modernists. Each work offered reflects the diverse and ever-changing artistic landscape in India over decades.

The finely curated catalog offers an eclectic selection of over 200 works by luminaries, including Jamini Roy, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, K. H. Ara, F. N. Souza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, K. G. Subramanyan, Ganesh Pyne, Jogen Chowdhury, G.R. Santosh, J Swaminathan, K. Laxma Goud, Thota Vaikuntam, K. K. Hebbar, Bikash Bhattacharjee, B. Prabha, Sakti Burman, Manu Parekh, and Paramjit Singh, amongst others. Two works by historic Bengal school visionaries Rabindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose are also being showcased.

Talking about the upcoming auction, Sunny Chandiramani, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House says: “We are honoured to curate a collection that spans decades, showcasing the evolution of Indian art through the masterpieces of iconic modernists. The auction provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to acquire exceptional pieces, each telling a compelling story of creativity and inspiration. From the vibrant symbolism in Manjit Bawa’s masterpiece to the historical narrative captured in Raja Raja Varma’s painting, the auction promises a journey through the soul of Indian art. The carefully selected works, including those by luminaries of the PAG generation, reflect the diverse and dynamic artistic landscape that has shaped our cultural narrative.

The auction is scheduled for December 11-12, 2023.

Leading the auction highlight is lot no. 119, a beautiful and vibrant work by artist Manjit Bawa. The striking work features a central figure strongly reminiscent of Krishna against a striking red backdrop. The protagonist leans over a supine lion, a symbolic gesture perhaps drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, where Krishna introduces himself as ‘Hari’ or lion. An ode to the artist’s profound connection to Indian mythology, the painting executed in 1992 with oil on canvas is estimated to be acquired at INR 6,00,00,000 – 8,00,00,000.

Lot no. 87 is a brilliant rendition of N.S Bendre’s exploration of the theme of mother and child.

In this important creation, Bendre captures, through simplicity and stylization, the enduring beauty of the maternal bond, inviting viewers to connect with the timeless and universal emotions embodied in the tender relationship between a mother and her child. Executed in 1974, this work is estimated to sell at INR 1,00,00,000 – 1,50,00,000.

Lot no. 205, is a majestic creation by the renowned artist Thota Vaikuntam, and encapsulates the core of his artistic philosophy influenced by the profound yet simple moments that define life in rural Andhra Pradesh. Vaikuntam’s distinctive artistic style radiates through this work, marked by his brilliant utilization of primary colours—reds, blues, and yellows intricately woven together. Executed with acrylic on canvas, it is estimated to sell at INR 90,00,000 – 1,20,00,000.

Titled ‘Alphabet Stories II,’ lot no. 41 is a grand and intricate creation by Gulammohammed Sheikh. Executed with gouache and mixed media on paper between 2002-2004, it is expected to fetch a value of INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

Two large-scale works by artist Bikash Bhattacharjee will also be showcased in the auction. One of these, lot no. 59, is a work from his seminal ‘Doll’ series. The body of work visually captures the haunting essence of civil unrest, violence, and loss stemming from the conflict between the police and Naxal movement supporters in Bengal. The offered painting executed in 1971 is oil on canvas and is estimated to be sold at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

Three important works by F. N. Souza are also on offer in the upcoming auction. Lot no. 63 is a vibrant rendition of Souza’s head imagery. Executed with oil on board in 1968, it is estimated to sell at INR 4,00,00,000 – 6,00,00,000. Lot no. 28 is another example of Souza’s fascination with the motif of the head. This work, executed in 1959, originally belonged to the collection of the esteemed collection of New York art patron Harold Kovner, a visionary who recognized Souza’s burgeoning talent. This work is estimated to sell at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000. Lot no. 156, is a work by Souza based on biblical imagery. Executed in 1984, the painting amalgamates elements from the early Still Life genre of the 16th century with religious and symbolic motifs. It is expected to sell at INR 37,80,000 – 42,00,000.

Lot no. 34 is a work from J Swaminathan’s ‘Bird, Mountain, Tree’ series and showcases the artist’s revolutionary approach to painting and his deep exploration of the interplay between space, time, and spirituality. Executed in 1986 with oil on canvas, it is estimated to be acquired at INR 50,00,000 – 70,00,000.

Lot no. 98 is a unique creation by artist K H Ara, owing to the departure from his recurring motif and still life. Executed with oil on canvas in the 1980s, it is expected to sell at INR 30,00,000 – 40,00,000.

Lot no. 108 is an important figurative creation by Ram Kumar. Executed in 1980 with oil on canvas, it is estimated to sell at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

Several creations from Manu Parekh’s Banaras series will also be showcased in the upcoming auction.

The selection also includes sculptural masterpieces by eminent artists such as Prodosh Das Gupta, Himmat Shah, and Amar Nath Sehgal.



