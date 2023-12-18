Schuessler Orthodontics Introduces Advanced TMJ Treatment Options in Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK, USA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Schuessler Orthodontics, a leading name in orthodontic care in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is proud to announce the introduction of advanced treatment options for Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) disorders. This new addition to their comprehensive services aligns with their commitment to providing cutting-edge orthodontic solutions to enhance patients’ overall oral health and well-being.

Temporomandibular Joint disorders affect millions, causing discomfort, pain, and limited jaw movement. Understanding the significance of these issues, Schuessler Orthodontics has expanded its treatment repertoire to include specialized solutions targeting TMJ disorders. Dr. Scott Schuessler and the highly skilled team at Schuessler Orthodontics are dedicated to diagnosing and addressing these conditions effectively.

“Our mission at Schuessler Orthodontics has always been to improve our patients’ lives by delivering exceptional orthodontic care. Introducing specialized TMJ treatment options underscores our commitment to comprehensive oral health,” remarked Dr. Scott Schuessler.

The newly introduced treatments aim to alleviate TMJ-related symptoms, focusing on personalized care plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. By utilizing state-of-the-art techniques and innovative approaches, Schuessler Orthodontics ensures patients receive top-tier care and relief from TMJ discomfort.

Schuessler Orthodontics is a trusted practice in Stillwater, known for its expertise in orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, Invisalign, and now, specialized TMJ therapies. With a patient-centric approach and a focus on the latest advancements in the field, the practice continues to redefine standards in orthodontic care.

For more information about TMJ treatments and other orthodontic services offered by Schuessler Orthodontics, please visit our dental office or contact us at 405-939-4068 or info@schuesslerortho.com.