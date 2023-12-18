GSB Carpets Introduced Deep Leather Cleaning In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company, now offers deep leather cleaning services Perth for homes and businesses across Perth. GSB Carpets’ leather cleaning technicians are certified by the IICRC and trained to properly care for all types of leather using proven cleaning methods.

GSB Carpets’ leather cleaning process begins with a thorough inspection of the leather item to determine specific needs and the proper cleaning technique. For deeper cleaning, GSB Carpets uses a controlled wet-vacuum extraction system to lift dirt and oils from the leather without over-wetting it. The leather is then air dried and buffed to restore natural oils. A leather protectorant product is applied as a final step to help prevent future stains and keep leather looking its best.

“Leather is an investment, and proper care and maintenance are key to keeping it beautiful over time,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “Our leather cleaning technicians have the skills and experience to clean leather thoroughly while still being gentle. We take great pride in safely restoring leather to like-new condition.

In addition to homes, GSB Carpets provides leather cleaning for many types of businesses in Perth including auto dealerships, furniture stores, aviation companies, and more. GSB Carpets is fully licensed, insured and a proud member of the Australian Furniture Removers Association.

For a free quote on professional leather cleaning in Perth, call GSB Carpets at 0412893104 or visit website.

About GSB Carpets:

GSB Carpets is Perth’s premier carpet, upholstery and leather cleaning company. Family-owned and operated for over 30 years, GSB Carpets provides residential and commercial clients across Perth with deep cleaning, sanitizing, stain removal, odor elimination and more. GSB Carpets’ highly trained technicians are certified by the IICRC and use industry-leading cleaning equipment and products to restore carpets, rugs, upholstery, tile, grout and leather. For more information, visit website.​

