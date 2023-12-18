Parking Advisors, Inc Revolutionizes Parking Asset Management with the Launch of Comprehensive Service

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Parking Advisors, Inc, a leading authority in the parking industry, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge asset management service, a transformative solution aimed at optimizing parking assets’ performance and maximizing returns for real estate owners and investors.

With a robust track record of managing over $2.5 billion in parking assets, Parking Advisors, Inc has positioned itself as a trusted partner for U.S. real estate owners and investors. The asset management service represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and value to its clients.

Parking Advisors, Inc asset management portfolio boasts some of North America’s largest and most lucrative facilities and portfolios. Leveraging the proprietary asset management tracker, a tool refined over a decade, the company thoroughly evaluates parking data. This rigorous process ensures accurate financial reporting, drives optimal cash flows, and identifies valuable opportunities for enhancement.

The asset management tracker, the cornerstone of Parking Advisors, Inc program, is pivotal in tracking and benchmarking financial performance against budgeted and historical data. This powerful tool organizes data and ensures reporting compliance by reconciling critical revenue and expense line items to the source data. This comprehensive approach empowers clients to make informed decisions about their parking assets and enhances overall property performance.

About Parking Advisors, Inc: Parking Advisors, Inc is a leading expert in the parking industry, providing comprehensive solutions and services to real estate owners and investors. With a focus on optimizing parking assets’ performance, the company has a proven track record of managing over $2.5 billion in parking assets.

