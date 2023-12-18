GSB Carpets Announces Use Of Thermal Imaging Cameras And Moisture Meters To Quickly Determine Water Damage In Munster

Munster, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, a leading water damage restoration company serving Munster for over 30 years, announced today that its technicians now utilize advanced thermal imaging cameras and moisture meters to quickly and accurately assess water damage in homes. By employing these state-of-the-art tools, GSB Carpets can determine the extent of damage within minutes of arriving on site and immediately develop a comprehensive plan to restore the property.

“When there’s water damage in a home, time is of the essence,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “Our thermal imaging cameras and moisture meters allow us to instantly see where the water has spread and how much damage has been done. We can then deploy our expert technicians and equipment to begin extraction and restoration right away.

GSB Carpets’ team of certified technicians have years of experience conducting water damage assessment and restoration in Munster homes. Once on site, they use thermal imaging cameras to detect areas of water damage that may not be visible to the naked eye. The moisture meters are then used to determine how much water has soaked into floors, walls, and other surfaces. By quickly identifying all affected areas in the home, the technicians can develop a tailored plan to properly restore the property based on the level of damage.

“When people experience flooding or water damage in their home, they want the situation remedied as fast as possible to avoid permanent damage or health issues,” said CEO. “With our advanced tools and 24/7 emergency response team, GSB Carpets can get water extraction and restoration underway within just a few hours of the initial call. Our goal is to restore homes in Munster back to pre-loss condition as quickly and efficiently as possible.

GSB Carpets provides a full range of water damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties in Munster, including water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, and reconstruction. Their team of certified technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency response. For more information, call 0412893104 or visit website.

About GSB Carpets:

GSB Carpets is a leading water damage restoration company that has been serving Munster for over 30 years. Using state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques, GSB Carpets works to quickly extract water, dry and dehumidify the area, and restore properties back to pre-loss condition. Their team of experts are available 24/7 for emergency response and work diligently to remediate damage from water, fire, mold, and storm damage. GSB Carpets is committed to providing the highest quality service with compassion and care for clients.​

