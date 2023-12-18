BWMeter – An easy-to-use and powerful solution for monitoring bandwidth usage and network traffic.

Budapest, Hungary, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — BWMeter is an easy-to-use and powerful solution for monitoring bandwidth usage and network traffic. It easily allows you to prevent slow connection speeds and unwanted network connections through clear, visual reporting of your bandwidth and internet usage.

Main capabilities include:

– Simple, accurate interface and features that are as user-friendly to beginners as they are to IT experts.

– Summary reports and statistics for all devices in your network, illustrating daily, monthly, and/or yearly internet traffic, downloads, and connections.

– Detailed data analysis by location, port, and protocol for deeper insight into traffic sources.

– Real time reporting and monitoring of bandwidth speed for LAN/ WAN connections, with policing capabilities for speed limits and access restrictions.

Whether you’re a home user working from a family network, a gamer trying to get better stream speeds, a small business looking to optimize network usage on a lower budget, or a large company needing to balance bandwidth speed among dozens of computers, BWMeter has the solution you need to efficiently and reliably monitor your network and bandwidth usage.

BWMeter Key Features:

– Graphical and numerical display of bandwidth

– User definable filters for measuring bandwidth

– User definable graphs to visualize bandwidth

– Monitor all network interfaces / adapters

– Monitor and display all traffic on the network

– Filter by network address, port, application, etc.

– Firewall mode (interactive and silent)

– Traffic control, access control and speed limits

– Creates daily, weekly, monthly and yearly statistics

– Shows statistics of other computers running BWMeter

– Alerts and notifications

– Creates statistics of all local network and internet traffic

– Shows hostile internet traffic (hackers, viruses, etc.)

– Statistics can be exported / imported

– Ping support for monitoring web servers, internet connections, etc.

– Easy installation and configuration with default options

– Supports LAN, WAN, VPN, ADSL, xDSL, Modem, Dial-Up, etc.

– Absolute flexibility

– Many options for full customization

– Silent installation and uninstallation for mass deployment

Find more at https://bwmeter-hexagonweb.com/