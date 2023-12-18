Alfa Laval and Bisviridi partner to revolutionize biofuel production from organic waste

Helsinki, Finland, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval, the global leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid handling, and Bisviridi, a new company part of the BioteCH4 group, the leading anaerobic digestion (AD) operator in the United Kingdom, are collaborating to elevate the sustainability potential of organic and food waste recycling.

The partnership integrates Alfa Laval’s state-of-the-art Prodec Oil Plus decanter, designed for efficient oil separation, with anaerobic digestion to convert oil and fats waste into biofuel. This groundbreaking process, developed and patented by Bisviridi, produces Bio Crude, an eco-friendly alternative to oil-based fuels.

Notably, Bio Crude can be refined into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aligning with the aviation industry’s decarbonization goals and entering an emerging market.

Lee Dobinson, Chief Commercial Officer of Bisviridi, highlights the value of the partnership, stating, “The fluctuation in oil prices over the last few years and the need for large biodiesel companies to find new sources of sustainable waste-oil streams has led us to develop a way of harnessing this waste material and diversify the output of the BioteCH4 business, increasing its revenues and sustainability. We are thrilled to collaborate with Alfa Laval, merging our AD expertise with their successful history in separation technology to further refine this process and potentially achieve large-scale production worldwide.”

Carl Rehncrona, Business Unit President at Alfa Laval, emphasizes the commitment to success, stating, “Alfa Laval’s comprehensive product knowledge and global service presence will fully support the entire lifecycle of the decanter skid. Together with Bisviridi, we are setting a new standard in AD, and we firmly believe that we can make a significant positive impact on the industry by transforming food waste and creating a more sustainable and resilient future.”

Recover every drop of value

The Alfa Laval Prodec Oil Plus decanter, a key component in the Bisviridi process, seamlessly integrates into any AD facility, offering numerous benefits. Prior to methanogenesis, the decanter efficiently extracts oil from organic waste, removing oils, fats, and grease content. This allows the remaining components to be reintroduced into the AD system, with minimal impact on biogas production. The resulting bio crude boasts impressive purity levels of up to 99.5%, making it an ideal feedstock for refineries to produce biofuel for the SAF market.

Through a recent collaborative effort with BioteCH4, the AD plant can achieve a remarkable production capacity of up to, but not limited to 300 litres of oil per hour, all while seamlessly increasing and diversifying the AD operator’s revenue stream. The Prodec Oil Plus decanter’s innovative design ensures easy operation and maintenance, resulting in minimal payback time and total cost of ownership. It is available as a standalone component or as a plug-and-play skid, allowing for effortless integration into existing AD plants and processes.

To learn more about the new Prodec Oil Plus, please visit: www.alfalaval.com/prodecoilplus

For further information, please contact:

Zay Aw

Global Marketing Communications Manager, Business Unit Decanters

Phone: +46 72 45 07 73 6

E-mail: zay.aw@alfalaval.com

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we are pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

About Bisviridi

With decades of combined experience in the waste and anaerobic digestion industry, Bisviridi are perfectly placed to look at new opportunities for growth. Anaerobic digestion already turns waste into a source of renewable energy – but what if we could maximise this existing process?

Due to the growing need for alternatives to oil-based fuels that can be produced cost-effectively and at scale, we’ve spent the last three years perfecting an anaerobic digestion oil extraction system that costs a fraction of what existing oil separation plants do.

Not all fats, oils and greases are consumed by the digestion process. Our patented technology recovers this material with little to no reduction in biogas potential.

This allows AD plant owners to diversify their output, and as a result, their income, by creating the opportunity to extract biodiesel from their feedstock and transform it into a valuable commodity.

Contact: Email: hello@bisviridi.com

Website: https://bisviridi.com/