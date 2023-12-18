Now Hear This: Popular Animation, Anime, Gaming Voices Enhance FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of animation, anime and gaming can meet the voices behind characters from their favorite franchises next month when an array of actors from hits like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Transformers,” “My Hero Academia,” “Spy x Family,” “Halo,” “Resident Evil Village” and dozens of others attend FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 5-7 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With the variety of stars and properties represented, the voice acting section of the celebrity area is sure to again be one of the most visited on the entire convention floor.

Attending from the Animation world are Barry Gordon (“Donatello”), Cam Clarke (“Leonardo”), Townsend Coleman (“Michelangelo”) and Rob Paulsen (“Raphael”) of the beloved animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” as well as Peter Cullen (“Transformers,”), Tara Strong (“My Little Pony”), Maurice LaMarche (“Pinky and the Brain”), Kathleen Herles (“Dora the Explorer”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”) and Frank Welker (“Transformers”).

Anime voices include those of Ryan Colt Levy (“Chainsaw Man,” “My Hero Academia”), Sarah Wiedenheft (“Chainsaw Man,” “Dragon Ball Super”), Alex Organ (“Loid Forger,” “Spy x Family”), Natalie Van Sistine (“Spy x Family,” “Love Live! Superstar”), Reagan Murdock (“Chainsaw Man,” “Death Battle”), Zach Aguilar (“Demon Slayer,” “Tatty and Misifu”) and Sarah Natochenny (“Pokémon,” “44 Cats”).

Also on the Anime side, FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature Maid Café, powered by Mikkusu and Candy Mix Maids all three days, which includes a meet and greet with the Maids, a short stage performance, fun games, and more. There is a limited amount of seating per day. For a full list of the anime offerings at the show, including panels, Anime HQ and cosplay meetups, fans can visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/anime/.

And Gaming aficionados will revel in meeting the likes of Steve Downes (“Master Chief”), Maggie Robertson (“Resident Evil Village”) and Xander Mobus (“Persona”), as well as many of the animation and anime voices who also work on games, including Strong (“Batman”) and Aguilar (“Genshin Impact”) and others. Most work in two or all three of these genres regularly and have been seen in live action films as well.

The voice actors enhance a FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity lineup that includes Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, “Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, “Daredevil” tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, “Star Trek” standouts Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” among others), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Avengers: Infinity War”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Randy Quaid (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Kingpin), Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian”) and more headliners.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.