New York State Bethune/Height Recognition Program (BHRP) Marks 50 Years of Excellence with Landmark Celebration

NEW YORK, United States, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Bethune/Height Recognition Program (BHRP), the exclusive NCNW National Fundraiser, is set to commemorate its 50th Year Anniversary with a grand celebration under the theme “Advancing Our Mission, Strengthening Our Message, Refining Our Method.” Hosted by the New York State Sections of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the prestigious Leonard’s of Great Neck, NY 11021.

For five decades, the BHRP has been at the forefront of empowering communities and advocating for positive change. This landmark anniversary celebration will bring together all 17 NCNW New York State Sections, as well as our esteemed New York State Affiliates, for a day of reflection, inspiration, and unity.

The theme, “Advancing Our Mission, Strengthening Our Message, Refining Our Method,” underscores the organization’s commitment to continuous growth and adaptation in pursuit of its mission to empower and support African American women and girls.

This signature event serves as the NCNW National Fundraiser and is the largest of the year for the New York State National Council of Negro Women. Funds raised during the celebration will contribute to programs and services dedicated to advancing the well-being of African American women and girls.

Leading the charge for this momentous occasion are Johnnie M. Walker & Dawna M. Fields (National BHRP Co-Chairs), Carol Moore (NYS BHRP Chair), and Gladys Keller & Evelyn Kinsey (NYS Luncheon Co-Chairs).

For media inquiries and updates regarding the 50th Year Anniversary Celebration, please contact the NYS chairs – Carol, Gladys, and Johnnie. Further information can be found on our Facebook page at [https://www.facebook.com/NCNWNYSBHRP].

Join us in celebrating 50 years of unwavering commitment to positive change, social justice, and community empowerment. Save the date, May 18th, 2024, for an event that promises to be a highlight of the year, looking back on our journey and forward to a future filled with promise.

About the Bethune/Height Recognition Program (BHRP): The Bethune/Height Recognition Program (BHRP) is the exclusive NCNW National Fundraiser, hosted by the New York State Sections of the National Council of Negro Women. For 50 years, BHRP has been dedicated to advancing its mission, strengthening its message, and refining its methods to empower and support African American women and girls. Learn more at [https://www.facebook.com/NCNWNYSBHRP].