RX Japan Welcomes 2024 with a Grand Parade of Craftsmanship at 35th International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT)

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — In celebration of its 35th year, the International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) is set to captivate jewellery enthusiasts and industry professionals alike from January 17 to 20, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. This top jewellery trade event, hosted by RX Japan, demonstrates the world’s admiration for exquisite workmanship and the enduring significance of IJT as a crucial platform for establishing industry partnerships and connecting exhibitors with prospective customers.

“IJT represents not just an event but a tradition of excellence in the jewellery industry,” remarks Yoshihito Waki, Vice Show Director from IJT Show Management at RX Japan. “As we mark our 35th edition, we reflect on the journey that has solidified IJT as Japan’s largest and most internationally acclaimed jewellery trade show.”

This milestone edition shows the unwavering commitment of RX Japan in providing a dynamic and innovative space for the jewellery community to thrive.

A Showcase of International Craftsmanship

At the heart of IJT’s allure lies its commitment to bringing together the best in the global jewellery industry. The 2024 edition is poised to host an impressive array of international exhibitors, hailing from countries such as Italy, USA, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Belize, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Korea. The complete list of international exhibitors can be explored on the show’s directory at https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb/search/2024/directory.html.

Numbers Speak Volumes

The success of previous IJT editions speaks volumes about the show’s influence in the global jewellery landscape. IJT 2024 is set to welcome 720 jewellery exhibitors showcasing an astounding 1.25 million items. Moreover, with an expected attendance of 23,000 visitors and buyers, the event is set to be a bustling hub of activity, fostering meaningful connections, and driving the industry forward.

Unveiling the Extraordinary

Beyond the glittering displays, IJT 2024 will showcase a closer look at the extraordinary world of jewellery. Visitors can expect to witness rare gems, intricate designs, and the latest trends that define the industry. This edition reaffirms RX Japan’s commitment to providing a dynamic and innovative space for the jewellery community.

Save the Date for IJT 2024

Taking place from January 17th to 20th, 2024, at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight, IJT will uphold its reputation as Japan’s foremost and esteemed international jewellery trade show. It offers industry professionals a chance to explore the latest trends, grow their enterprises, and immerse themselves in the world of exquisite jewellery.

For media inquiries, interviews, and additional details, please visit the official IJT website at https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.