Melbourne Flood Master Announces Use of top-notch equipment For Water Damage Restoration in Brunswick West

Brunswick West, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master is prepared to help residents through the difficult process water damage restoration in Brunswick West. Our team brings years of experience helping communities recover from natural disasters. We understand the urgency required and have the skills and equipment to restore flood-ravaged properties.

When floodwaters rise in Brunswick West, Melbourne Flood Master is here to help shoulder the burden. Our compassionate, professional team can get you back into your home or business as efficiently as possible. For flood damage restoration you can trust, contact us today.

Melbourne Flood Master uses state-of-the-art equipment for water extraction, mold remediation, and structural repair. Our high-powered pumps and truck-mounted vacuum units can remove standing water from basements, crawl spaces and other affected areas. We use infrared cameras and moisture meters to locate the source of water damage and ensure all affected areas are fully dry.

For mold growth, Melbourne Flood Master technicians use HEPA air scrubbers and negative air machines to filter and remove contaminated air. We treat mold growth with EPA-approved biocides and fungicides to prevent regrowth. Structural damage from flooding is addressed through professional demolition, framing, drywall installation and painting.

No two flood damage situations are alike, so we customize our services for each client’s unique needs. Our goal is to restore properties to a safe, livable condition as quickly as possible while minimizing disruption. We work with insurance companies to ensure proper coverage and reimbursement for our clients.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master has been providing emergency flood damage restoration services in Melbourne for over 25 years. Our team of licensed and certified technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for water damage emergencies. We are fully insured and certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). For compassionate, professional flood damage restoration in Brunswick West, call Melbourne Flood Master today.​

