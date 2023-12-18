Future Electronics Gifted Mooncakes to Employees for the Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

Singapore, Singapore, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently gifted Singapore Regional Office employees a box of mooncakes to celebrate the Mooncake Festival.

The Mooncake Festival, also referred to as the Moon Festival or the Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual Chinese festival celebrated in many parts of the world, including Singapore. One of the traditions surrounding the Festival is to gift mooncakes to colleagues, friends, and loved ones as a symbol of good luck to come.

The mooncake is a type of Chinese pastry traditionally filled with lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks. In Singapore, there are a wide variety of mooncakes, including modern variations with unique flavours.

On September 26, 2023, Future Electronics gifted all employees at the Singapore Regional office a box of mooncakes consisting of four different flavours. Employees could bring the pastries home and enjoy with family and friends while celebrating.

Future Electronics deeply values its employees and is pleased to celebrate holidays with them throughout the year. 2023 was the first time Future Electronics gifted mooncakes to employees, and this event is sure to be repeated in the years to come.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

https://www.futureelectronics.com/

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com