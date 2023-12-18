Cosmetic Dental Products Industry: Licensing and Partnership Details

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book – Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Cosmetic Dental Products industry was estimated at approximately USD 21.0 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research, Cosmetic Dental Products industry databook collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Teeth Whitening Market Growth & Trends

The global teeth whitening market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as an increase in awareness concerning oral hygiene and advancements in cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving the demand for teeth whitening products.

A recent survey by Mintel/Greenfield Online showed that 67% of American adults have tried to whiten their teeth in one way or another. Almost 24% of them have used an over-the-counter product for the same indicating the rising popularity of teeth whitening procedures.

Remedent Inc., which is a dental product manufacturer and distributor specializing in cosmetic dentistry, stated that 86% of people opt for cosmetic dentistry to improve physical attractiveness and self-esteem. It also stated that teeth whitening is the most popular cosmetic procedure accounting for 32% of the cosmetic procedure in practice.

Initially, as a short-term impact of COVID-19, global in-office teeth whitening was hampered. Most of the dental clinics had stopped seeing their patients, with only emergency treatments given a permit. This resulted in a lower volume of patient visits and impacted revenue to a great extent.

It was reported that there were 19 million fewer routine check-ups at NHS registered dental practices. However, telemedicine became an effective mode of communication for both patients and doctors. Moreover, new product launches by key players like P&G through online sales channel is expected to increase the market growth.

Dental Implants Market Growth & Trends

The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact-rendering drivers for the market.

Several industries have halted their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dental care industry is greatly impacted by the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or canceled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major Countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, which has disrupted the supply chain of many dental equipments and product manufacturers. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patients comfort level.

