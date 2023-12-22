Simultech Australia Upgrades Environmental Testing Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Walk-In Chambers

Simultech Australia, a pioneer in environmental testing solutions, has unveiled a significant upgrade to its services with the introduction of state-of-the-art walk-in environmental chambers. This strategic move further solidifies Simultech’s commitment to delivering unparalleled testing environments for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to electronics.

Victoria, Australia, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Simultech Australia, a trusted name in the testing equipment industry, has expanded its portfolio with the incorporation of advanced walk-in environmental chambers. These chambers offer precise control over temperature and humidity, allowing clients to simulate real-world conditions for their products.

The new walk-in environmental chambers provide a spacious and controlled environment for conducting extensive tests on a variety of products. Industries requiring large-scale testing, such as automotive and aerospace, will benefit from Simultech’s cutting-edge technology. The chambers ensure reliability and accuracy in testing protocols, facilitating product development and quality assurance processes.

Simultech Australia has always been at the forefront of innovation in the testing equipment sector, and the addition of walk-in environmental chambers underscores their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of industries. The company continues to be a trusted partner, offering solutions that elevate testing standards across various sectors.

“As industries evolve, so do their testing requirements. Simultech Australia is proud to introduce walk-in environmental chambers that empower our clients with unmatched testing capabilities. We remain dedicated to providing solutions that enable businesses to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.” said a representative of the company.

About Simultech:

Established in 2001, Simultech Australia has grown to become a leading supplier of professional solutions for Controlled Environmental Testing. Supplying an extensive range of test chambers including climate test chambers, stress test chambers, corrosion test chambers, vibration test chambers and many more to leading companies and institutions throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Contact Us:

Website: https://www.simultech.com.au/

Address: Lilydale Industrial Park, 21 Chris Drive, Lilydale VIC 3140

Phone: +61 (0) 9735 9816