Emergency Dentist Services Now Available at Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale is proud to announce the launch of its emergency dental services, catering to the urgent oral health needs of the local community. With a commitment to providing prompt and reliable care, the practice introduces specialized emergency dental care to address unexpected dental issues efficiently.

“At Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale, our mission is to ensure that our community has access to immediate dental care when they need it most,” said Dr. Bradley K. Brittain, the lead dentist at the practice. “Dental emergencies can occur at any time, causing discomfort and requiring immediate attention. We are thrilled to offer dedicated emergency dental services to alleviate pain and provide swift solutions.”

The emergency dental services at Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale encompass a wide range of urgent dental needs, including severe toothaches, broken or chipped teeth, knocked-out teeth, and other dental traumas. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of experienced professionals ready to handle various emergency situations efficiently.

Understanding the significance of timely intervention during dental emergencies, Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale ensures that patients receive compassionate care and necessary treatments promptly. The practice encourages individuals experiencing dental emergencies to seek immediate assistance to prevent further complications.

Established with a vision to prioritize patient well-being, Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale is dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Committed to the overall oral health of the community, the practice emphasizes preventive measures alongside comprehensive treatments to ensure long-term dental wellness.

For more information about emergency dental services or to schedule an appointment, please contact Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale at (480) 719-6994 or visit our dental office.