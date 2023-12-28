Adelaide Flood Master Announces Fully Certified And Trained Experts For Flood Damage Restoration In Glenelg North

Glenelg North, Australia, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, the premier expert in flood damage restoration serving Glenelg North, announced today that it has a team of fully certified and trained professionals to assess flood damage to properties, minimize loss, and restore homes to pre-loss condition.

The locally owned and operated company provides 24/7 emergency response and has the expertise and equipment to properly restore residential and commercial properties. “When flood damage occurs, prompt action is critical to avoid further damage and health hazards,” said [NAME], owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “Our team responds within an hour and works quickly to extract standing water, dry and dehumidify the area, clean and sanitize the site, and make necessary repairs to restore the property.

Adelaide Flood Master technicians are highly trained and certified in water damage restoration. They use state-of-the-art equipment like high-powered extraction pumps, industrial air movers, and dehumidifiers to fully dry and decontaminate flood-damaged areas. All work is done according to industry standards set by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

“Our goal is to restore flood-damaged properties to pre-loss condition as quickly and cost-effectively as possible,” said CEO. “We handle the entire restoration process, from initial water extraction and drying to rebuilding and repairs. Homeowners can rest assured that we will properly restore their property and help them get their lives back to normal.

Adelaide Flood Master provides emergency flood damage restoration services in Glenelg North and surrounding areas. For prompt, professional flood remediation, call Adelaide Flood Master at (+61) 400949954 or visit website.

About Adelaide Flood Master:

