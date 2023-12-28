Meet Devart’s New Product Line: Python Connectors

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released a new product line: Python connectors. These reliable connectivity solutions facilitate access to the most popular database servers and cloud services from Python applications:

Database servers: ASE, dBase, Firebird, Google BigQuery, InterBase, MariaDB, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL Server, VisualFoxPro, and various xBase databases.

Cloud services: BigCommerce, Dynamics 365, HubSpot, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Salesforce, Zoho CRM.

The list of significant features:

Fully implement the Python Database API Specification v2.0;

The connectors are available as wheel packages for Windows, macOS, and Linux;

Direct Connection: direct TCP/IP connectivity to relational and non-relational databases, bypassing the need for client libraries;

Standard SQL Syntax in Cloud Connectors: conform to the Python DB API 2.0 specification and fully support the ANSI SQL-92 standard;

OAuth 2.0 Authorization in Cloud Connectors: the ease of OAuth 2.0 authorization to cloud services that support this authorization framework: Salesforce, BigCommerce, Zoho CRM, and others;

Connection Pooling: reduce the cost of opening and closing connections for each operation by maintaining a pool of pre-established connections to a database or cloud service;

SQLite Database Encryption: native SQLite database encryption is available for Python Connector for SQLite without requiring to purchase of an encryption extension for SQLite;

xBase Compatibility: Python Connector for xBase covers Visual FoxPro, FoxPro 2, dBase III–dBase 7, Clipper, Codebase, and HiPer-Six databases in the xBase family;

Support for ETL Tools: compatible with popular Python ETL tools – petl, pandas, and SQLAlchemy.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/devart-announces-python-connectors.html

Devart Python Connector is a reliable connectivity solution for accessing database servers and cloud services from Python applications to perform create, read, update, and delete operations on stored data. The solution fully implements the Python DB API 2.0 specification and is distributed as a wheel package for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/