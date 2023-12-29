Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Catering to the Urgent Needs of the Patients

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Medical transportation offered at the right time can contribute to saving the lives of the patients and help in the smooth and risk-free relocation without causing any delay or difficulties on the way. The Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata offered by Angel Air Ambulance is best designed to present a medically equipped air ambulance to the patients for shifting them to the healthcare facility of specific choice without causing casualties or laying fatal consequences on the way. Since the very beginning, we have indulged in organizing the best medical transportation service for the patients!

We have a case managing team that coordinates with the sending and receiving facilities to compose medical transportation service according to the urgent requirements put forth to us time needs of the patients. We have a customer support team that is always ready to assist patients and provide them with the best solution regarding the transportation process and make sure the entire repatriation mission is delivered with utmost efficiency maintained all along the process. The dedicated staff of Air Ambulance from Kolkata is excellent in composing the medical evacuation mission with great emphasis laid on the requirements of the patients regarding their urgent needs.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is Composing Excellent Medical Transportation Service

With effective transportation missions we at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati never miss a chance to come to the rescue of the patients and offer them the best solution that is most required in times of emergency. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that is dedicated to offering the best air medical transportation mission with end-to-end safety and comfort maintained until the journey comes to an end with efficiency.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was requested to schedule an air ambulance transfer for a patient suffering from pulmonary emphysema which required him to travel with complete oxygen support and needed to be kept in stable condition until the evacuation mission was over. We installed necessary medical equipment including an oxygen cylinder and transport ventilator to make sure the patient was being shifted to the opted destination without causing any trouble on the way we also had a respiratory therapist inside the air ambulance to offer care and medication to the patient all along the journey. The main focus of the whole team was to conclude the journey safely!