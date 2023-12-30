JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Hosts AIU South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-2024

Jabalpur, India, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is proud to host the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU) South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 25th – 28th December which will be held at state-of-the art JAIN Global Campus, Kanakpura. This event will bring together the talented women athletes from various universities across the South Zone, showcasing their skill and sportsmanship on a national stage.

This year, the top 91 basketball teams across universities from South India will participate in the tournament. Indian team players, Siya Deodhar and Tavleen Bhandal who are part of the JAIN (Deemed-To-Be University), as well as other International level players from the University of Madras, SRM Institute, University of Calicut, MG University, etc., will be part of the tournament.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is committed to fostering a spirit of competition, togetherness, and excellence in sports, and looks forward to a thrilling and memorable tournament that celebrates the spirit of women’s basketball at the collegiate level.

The top 4 teams will qualify for the All India Inter University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24 to be held at DCRUST, Murtal in January 2024.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is recognised among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from various countries across the globe.

Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

Department of Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University’s) students and alumni are the recipients of some of the country’s and state’s top accolades such as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, and the Ekalavya Award. As of date, the university has 9 Olympians to its credit.