GLOBEX LOGISTICS (Brazil) Takes a Leap Towards a Greener Tomorrow with a Planting Initiative in the Cerrado Region

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — GLOBEX LOGISTICS, your esteemed Pangea Logistics Network partner in Brazil, is proud to announce a significant step towards a greener and sustainable future by embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This year, GLOBEX LOGISTICS is thrilled to achieve a notable milestone by planting and reforesting 15,000 saplings in the ecologically significant Cerrado region.

With a profound emphasis on environmental conservation, GLOBEX LOGISTICS expresses heartfelt gratitude to all participants who contributed to this eco-friendly movement. The planting initiative in the Cerrado region signifies GLOBEX LOGISTICS’ commitment to environmental responsibility, and they view this as just the beginning of the GLOBEX Green initiative.

Key Highlights of GLOBEX LOGISTICS’ Green Initiative:

ESG Principles Embraced: GLOBEX LOGISTICS has embraced ESG principles, aligning its operations with environmental, social, and governance considerations.

15,000 Saplings Planted: The company has successfully planted and reforested 15,000 saplings in the ecologically rich Cerrado region.

Preserving Biodiversity: The Cerrado region, renowned for its remarkable biodiversity, has benefited greatly from GLOBEX LOGISTICS’ collective efforts.

Each planted tree symbolizes a commitment to preserving and nurturing the natural environment for future generations. GLOBEX LOGISTICS invites stakeholders, partners, and communities to join them in this noble cause, creating a lasting impact on the environment, fostering positive change, and leaving a legacy of environmental responsibility for generations to come.

As GLOBEX LOGISTICS move forward, they invite all stakeholders, partners, and communities to join them in this noble cause. Making together a lasting impact on the environment, creating positive change, and leaving a legacy of environmental responsibility for generations to come.

To learn more about GLOBEX LOGISTICS’ commitment to environmental responsibility and its green initiatives, please visit their website at www.globexlogistics.com.br.

