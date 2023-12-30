UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING Achieves Milestone with Seamless Special Containers Customs Clearance from Shanghai to Los Angeles

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING, your trusted Pangea Logistics Network partner in China and Hong Kong, is delighted to announce a significant achievement in the successful customs clearance of a special shipment from Shanghai to Los Angeles. This milestone underscores UNITEX’s commitment to providing efficient and seamless logistics solutions for its clients.

The special cargo, consisting of two large, ultra-high, and ultra-wide cutting machines, was securely loaded into a 40-foot flat rack container. UNITEX’s meticulous approach, from packaging to cautious loading and unloading, ensured the safety of the cargo during its 14-day sea voyage—a timeline comparable to express shipping.

However, the standout accomplishment was UNITEX’s exceptional customs clearance process, which concluded remarkably in less than a day. This rapid customs clearance minimizes delays, showcasing UNITEX’s dedication to delivering efficient and prompt logistics solutions.

Key Highlights of the Achievement:

Specialized Cargo: The shipment included two large, ultra-high, and ultra-wide cutting machines, requiring specialized handling and attention to detail.

14-Day Sea Voyage: Despite the cargo’s size and weight, UNITEX ensured a swift 14-day sea voyage from Shanghai to Los Angeles, comparable to express shipping.

One-Day Customs Clearance: The exceptional customs clearance process was completed in less than a day, showcasing UNITEX’s proficiency in navigating customs procedures.

This achievement highlights UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING’s capability to handle complex logistics challenges with precision and expertise. By ensuring a smooth customs clearance process, UNITEX minimizes potential delays and reaffirms its commitment to providing hassle-free experiences for clients.

To learn more about UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING and its comprehensive logistics solutions, please visit their website at www.unitexforwarding.com.

About Pangea Logistics Network:

Pangea Logistics Network is an international freight network of independent freight forwarders with agents worldwide. Our aim is to promote collaboration between member companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

