Adelaide Flood Master Introduced State-Of-The-Art Moisture Meters And Thermal Imaging Cameras To Detect All Areas Affected By Water Ingress in Highgate

Highgate, Australia, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, leaders in flood damage restoration for Highgate homes, recently introduced state-of-the-art moisture meters and thermal imaging cameras to detect all areas affected by water ingress. Their goal is to restore homes while saving as much as possible without permanent damage.

With over many years of experience remediating damage from plumbing failures, storms, and natural disasters, Adelaide Flood Master understands water damage is a silent enemy, seeping into walls, floors, and foundations. The company’s certified technicians use advanced tools to pinpoint the source and extent of damage. Moisture meters measure water content in building materials to determine areas that require drying or removal. Thermal imaging cameras detect temperature differences that often indicate water damage not visible to the naked eye.

Owner of Adelaide Flood Master, said, “Water damage can spread rapidly through a home, but it’s often hidden within walls and under floors. With moisture meters and thermal imaging, we can see the full picture so we can dry or remove and replace all affected areas. This helps us restore the home completely and avoid issues like mold growth that may appear later.

The company keeps homeowners informed while working expeditiously to return families to their homes. “We understand the stress and disruption that comes with water damage,” [Name] said. “Our team works as quickly and thoroughly as possible using the latest technology and equipment to restore homes to pre-loss condition.

With experience remediating damage from plumbing failures, storms, and natural disasters, Adelaide Flood Master is a leader in flood damage restoration in Highgate. The company is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency response. For more information, call (+61) 400949954 or visit website.

About Adelaide Flood Master:

