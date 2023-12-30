PV Smiles Reem Kidess Brings Comfort to Gum Procedures with Pinhole Surgical

Posted on 2023-12-30 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Pinhole Surgical Technique

Scottsdale, USA, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — PV Smiles, led by renowned dentist Reem Kidess, is proud to announce the integration of the Pinhole Surgical Technique (PST) into their suite of advanced dental services. This revolutionary approach to gum procedures aims to bring unparalleled comfort and effectiveness to patients seeking comprehensive oral care in Scottsdale.

The Pinhole Surgical Technique is a minimally invasive method designed to address gum recession and enhance the overall health of the gums. PV Smiles, under the guidance of Dr. Reem Kidess, recognizes the significance of patient comfort in dental procedures and is thrilled to offer this innovative solution.

Dr. Reem Kidess, known for her commitment to patient well-being and dental excellence, expresses enthusiasm about incorporating the Pinhole Surgical Technique into PV Smiles’ comprehensive dental offerings. “Our focus has always been on providing the best possible experience for our patients. With the Pinhole Surgical Technique, we can achieve remarkable results with minimal discomfort, allowing our patients to enjoy a more relaxed and stress-free dental visit,” says Dr. Kidess.

The Pinhole Surgical Technique replaces the need for traditional gum grafting procedures, reducing recovery time and eliminating the use of sutures. Patients can now benefit from a quicker, more comfortable solution for gum recession issues, ensuring a more positive and efficient dental experience.

PV Smiles, situated in the heart of Scottsdale, continues to prioritize patient satisfaction and oral health. The introduction of the Pinhole Surgical Technique reaffirms the practice’s commitment to staying at the forefront of dental innovation, offering residents of Scottsdale a unique and advanced approach to gum procedures.

For more information about PV Smiles and the Pinhole Surgical Technique, please visit https://www.pvsmiles.com/pinhole-surgical-technique/.

About PV Smiles Reem Kidess:

PV Smiles Reem Kidess, is a distinguished dental practice in Scottsdale committed to providing comprehensive and personalized oral care. Dr. Kidess and her team focus on utilizing cutting-edge techniques and technologies to ensure optimal patient comfort and satisfaction.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution