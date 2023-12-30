Australian owned Last-Mile Delivery Management Platform Earns Top Rating amongst Global Solutions

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Based on real-world views of Australian users, a leading last-mile delivery management software provider, Radaro, is rated a top last-mile software platform amongst 294 other global solutions.

We are humbled to announce its remarkable achievement of landing three inclusions in the highly esteemed 2023 Capterra Shortlists for Route Planning Software, Fleet Management, and Transportation Dispatch. Radaro’s exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction and the remarkable functionality of their product have earned them this prestigious recognition.

To be considered for inclusion in the Capterra Shortlist, software products must meet strict criteria, including having at least 20 unique product reviews on Capterra within 24 months, maintaining a high user-review rating, demonstrating strong web search interest, offering required functionality, and being broadly relevant across industries. Radaro met these criteria thanks to its substantial user base, positive reviews, popularity, comprehensive features, 5-star customer ratings, and versatility.

Capterra, a dependable authority on software reviews and industry insights, annually unveils its Shortlist featuring the top software solutions across various categories. The Capterra Shortlist is an impartial evaluation that leverages user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the software space that offer the most sought-after solutions.

“We are incredibly honoured to be shortlisted across three industry categories in the 2023 Capterra Route Planning Software Shortlist,” said Brenton Gill, Co-owner, and Managing Director at Radaro. “This achievement reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service to our valued customers. We would like to express our gratitude to our customers and team members whose commitment and hard work have made this recognition possible.”

Radaro’s software solutions are renowned for their comprehensive suite of features, encompassing route optimisation, GPS tracking, real-time updates, driver monitoring, transportation dispatch features and communication tools, and other relevant functionalities that minimises disruptions in the supply chain and enhances customer communications and delivery experience. This robust software has earned a formidable reputation for its efficiency, accuracy, and user-friendly interface, making it the top choice for businesses and organisations looking to enhance their operational efficiency.

The company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and unmatched customer service has positioned them as an industry leader.

For more information about Radaro and their award-winning last-mile software solutions, please visit https://radaro.com.au/ .

About Radaro

Radaro is a leading provider of end-to-end last mile software solutions, offering businesses of all sizes a powerful tool to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer service. With an exceptional focus on customer satisfaction and a record of high-performance, Radaro has become a trusted choice for companies across various industries in Australia and globally.