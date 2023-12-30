Revolutionizing Liver Transplants: Dr. Raghavendra Babu’s Landmark Dual Lobe Surgery at Star Hospitals, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Raghavendra Babu, the esteemed Chief Liver Transplant & the best Hepatobiliary Surgeon at Star Hospitals, has etched his name in history across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by successfully completing a remarkable and intricate Dual Lobe Liver Transplant, positioning himself among a select group of surgeons in India who have mastered this challenging procedure. His achievement heralds a renewed ray of hope for patients grappling with severe liver conditions, marking a significant milestone in the landscape of Liver Transplantation in the country.

Dr. Rahul Medakkar, the Group Chief Operating Officer at Star Group of Hospitals, remarked, “We are witnessing a transformative phase in Liver Transplantation in India. Today, at Star Hospitals, we celebrate not just a surgical success but a life saved. The prevalence of end-stage liver failure among overweight individuals is sadly common, often leading to unfavorable outcomes. Yet, our team’s proficiency in conducting a dual lobe liver transplant serves as a beacon of hope for such patients nationwide.”

The incredible journey began with Mahesh, a native of Kurnool, facing the dire consequences of end-stage liver disease, weighing 116 kgs, seeking a life-saving solution from Dr. Raghavendra Babu.

Initial evaluations indicated that Mahesh’s condition fell beyond the standard criteria for a liver transplant. Despite his wife’s willingness to donate, her liver size didn’t meet the recipient’s requirements. Amidst this, Mahesh’s brother emerged as a potential donor. However, his history of alcohol-induced liver fibrosis rendered his liver unsuitable for donation. Meanwhile, Mahesh’s health was rapidly deteriorating, making the prospect of waiting for a cadaver donor impractical.

The Dual Lobe Liver Transplant, an exceptionally demanding and rarely performed surgical procedure in India and even globally, exemplifies the complexity involved in such interventions.

Dr. Raghavendra Babu, reflecting on this arduous journey, stated, “When I realized that this was the only chance to save the patient’s life, I focused on what I do best – providing the best care to my patient. My heartfelt gratitude extends to my entire team involved in this surgery. I also want to acknowledge Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, and Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director of Star Group of Hospitals, for their unwavering support throughout.”

The surgery, spanning 16 grueling hours, posed substantial risks to the patient, necessitating endurance through such prolonged surgical procedures. The operating room witnessed an unprecedented scenario, with three individuals undergoing surgery concurrently. Dr. Raghavendra Babu led the team, supported by Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Consultant Clinical & Transplant Hepatologist, Dr. Raghuram Reddy, Consultant Hepatobiliary & Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Sunil, Senior Anesthesiologist, Dr. Bharath Kumar Nara, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, and Dr. TV Aditya Chowdary, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, all from Star Hospitals. The complexity of the case warranted the highest level of care for both the recipient and the donors involved.

Following the transplant, ensuring a balanced inflow and outflow of blood to both lobes of the liver became pivotal for the patient’s post-operative well-being. The meticulous management of blood perfusion to both lobes held critical significance, as any disparity in distribution could precipitate a recurrence of liver failure. The medical team’s unwavering vigilance in maintaining this delicate equilibrium was paramount, ensuring the success of the transplant and mitigating potential complications.

This pioneering procedure not only highlights the remarkable medical expertise at Star Hospitals, Financial District, Hyderabad, but also marks a significant stride in advancing liver transplantation in the region. The Dual Lobe Liver Transplant extends a lifeline to patients encountering similar medical challenges, offering optimism where conventional treatments fall short.

The Liver Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgery Department at Star Hospitals stands as a testament to unparalleled excellence, embodying a commitment to cutting-edge medical care and transformative interventions. Housing a team of highly skilled surgeons, hepatologists, and dedicated support staff, the department remains steadfast in delivering comprehensive care for patients battling liver diseases. From comprehensive evaluations to intricate surgical procedures and post-operative care, Star Hospitals’ Liver Transplant Department is fortified with state-of-the-art facilities and the latest advancements in medical technology, ensuring patients receive unparalleled treatment and personalized attention.

What sets the Liver Transplant Department at Star Hospitals apart is its holistic approach to patient well-being. Beyond surgical interventions, the department places emphasis on ongoing patient support, rehabilitation, and long-term monitoring. This multidisciplinary approach encompasses not only the physical aspects of liver health but also addresses the emotional and psychological needs of patients and their families. The department’s success stories, including groundbreaking procedures such as the recent dual lobe liver transplant, reaffirm its position as a leading force in liver care. Star Hospitals’ best Liver Transplant Department continues to blaze new trails in medical innovation, setting benchmarks for quality and compassionate healthcare in the realm of liver transplantation.

