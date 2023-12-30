Cullotta Bravo Law Group Hosts Client Appreciation Event at Hollywood Palms Cinema

Naperville, IL, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Cullotta Bravo Law Group is delighted to announce a special client appreciation event scheduled for January 20, 2024, at the iconic Hollywood Palms Cinema at 352 S. Route 59, Naperville, Illinois, 60540. This event is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to valued clients and associates for their trust and continued support.

The festivities will commence with a red carpet entrance and photo opportunities at 10:30 a.m., setting the stage for entertainment and camaraderie. The main event, a captivating movie screening (title to be disclosed), is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. Attendees can indulge in complimentary popcorn, cheese pizza, and beverages, creating a delightful cinema experience for adults and their children.

While basic refreshments will be provided, attendees can purchase individual lunch and brunch items, ensuring a diverse culinary experience throughout the event. Attendees are kindly requested to RSVP early due to limited space.

Cullotta Bravo Law Group offers representation for personal injury, workers’ compensation, real estate, and more. They are eager to show their appreciation for their clients with this memorable event.

For more information about the event or to make a reservation, contact Angela Pannarale at Angela@cullottalaw.com .

About Cullotta Bravo Law Group :

Cullotta Bravo Law Group is dedicated to providing quality legal representation with a personalized touch. Serving clients in Naperville and the surrounding areas, their mission is to bring the caliber of legal services often associated with larger Chicago law firms closer to clients’ homes.

