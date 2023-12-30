PANGEA NETWORK UNVEILS THE 2023 MEMBERS’ PICKS: A YEAR OF GLOBAL LOGISTICS EXCELLENCE

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — In a celebration of collaborative achievements, Pangea Logistics Network is thrilled to present the “2023 Members’ Picks,” a compilation of extraordinary stories from our diverse logistics network professionals. The selected narratives underscore the power of global collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence within the logistics industry.

Collaboration Triumphs:

Witness the remarkable collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. Clarion (UAE) and WTO (Romania) join forces to transport Alfalfa flawlessly, ensuring both security and timeliness (read more). Meanwhile, Power Cargo (Saudi Arabia) and Aircargo Trucking and Handling (Germany) successfully transported 24 tonnes of Absorbent Granules from Frankfurt to Jeddah, prioritizing safety (read more). DCS DAH Star Logistics (China) and AKTIS (Greece) showcase their synergy by shipping 500 big bags of PET resin weighing a total of 555,000 KGS (read more).

Commercial Partnerships and Lasting Ties:

Members are strategically strengthening commercial ties, exemplified by CLP (Peru) and HTL (India, Sri Lanka) (read more). CLP (Peru) also celebrates 17 years, expressing gratitude to its PANCO partners. These efforts reflect a shared vision of enhancing security and care in service delivery (read more).

Specialized Freight Services Excellence:

Navigate the ever-changing logistics landscape with stories of exceptional service. PROFOUND LOGISTICS (Pakistan) becomes a key logistics partner for a construction manufacturer (read more). OTIM (Italy) delivers three helicopters to Shenzen, China (read more), and OGA (Oman) overcomes height challenges to dispatch 64 MAN Trucks to Sohar Port (read more). WEL (Malta) distinguishes itself in overcoming challenging shipments (read more), and 1UP CARGO (New Zealand) excels in multifaceted shipments (read more).

Precision in Transporting Overweight Cargo:

Marvel at the precision demonstrated by members in transporting overweight and challenging cargo. Miremar (Uruguay) transports OOG cargo with 40 flat racks (read more), while Clarion (Singapore) executes challenging OOG and break-bulk shipments to Jebel Ali, Sohar, and Qatar (read more). Logisturk (Turkey) moves a 10-ton hospital container module and handles a sport yacht shipment to South Europe (read more). TARPTAUTINES LOGISTIKOS CENTRAS (Lithuania) manages the oversized transport of a massive tree forklift from America (read more). ORIGIN LOGISTICS (Turkey) ships 200 tons of transformers and accessories to the UAE (read more), and LYNXGISTICS (Myanmar) transports a transformer unit through 465 challenging KM (read more).

Accolades for Excellence:

Pangea Network proudly congratulates members on receiving prestigious accolades. BRX Cargo (Brazil) achieves the ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption Certification (read more), IMPOEX (Ecuador) receives the BASC Certification for Secure Trade Practices (read more), and Rutair International Forwarders S.L. (Spain) obtains the Authorized Economic Operator AEO status (read more). Special congratulations to Geocargo (Portugal) for securing certification as one of Portugal’s best SMEs for the second consecutive year (read more), SHIFTCO Shipping (India) for winning the ‘End-To-End Logistics Solution Provider of the Year’ Award (read more), and Eagle International Logistics (United Kingdom) for winning the Business of the Year 2023 at the Chamber Business Awards (read more).

Dynamic Launches, Openings, and Developments:

Discover the continuous advancements within the Pangea Network. PROLINAIR (France) expands its overseas presence with new offices in Canada (read more), China, and Thailand. CTC Logistics (Dominican Republic, Panama) strategically expands its services in Panama (read more). ONEflow Logistics Group (Germany) introduces “All Around Express Solutions” (read more) and Prompt Brazil Logistics (Brazil) launches “BRING BRAZIL” to facilitate Brazilian Agribusiness Trading (read more). Ocean Gulf Agencies Llc (Oman) proudly launches a new vessel operations service connecting Oman with Asia and the Indian Subcontinent (read more). POL-MARE (Poland) expands its transport capabilities (read more), and TOPLINE EXPRESS LOGISTICS (China) implements innovative packaging solutions to optimize logistics costs (read more). FJT Logistics (New Zealand) strategically establishes a new office and warehouse facility in the Airport precinct (read more), IN TIME (United Kingdom) relocates its Manchester branch office to a wealthy area in the heart of Manchester(read more), and Atlas Shipping (India) relocates its Ahmedabad office to a new facility (read more)

Green Logistics Initiatives:

Members are taking strides toward a greener future in response to environmental concerns. ASF (Belgium) introduces a top-tier recycling service dedicated to de-fitting flexibags from containers (read more). GLOBEX LOGISTICS (Brazil) embraces ESG principles for sustainable logistics practices (read more).

Global Presence at International Exhibitions and Fairs:

Members actively engage in international exhibitions and fairs, showcasing a commitment to networking, innovation, and collaboration. CENTRAL CONTINENT (Malaysia) stands out at CILF Shenzhen 2023 (read more), MARINAIR CARGO SERVICES (Greece) participates in the Logistics Supply Chain International Expo (read more), and ROGERS ASIA (Thailand) exhibits at ILOG & LOGISTIX 2023 (read more). PORTEX LOGISTICS (Netherlands) returns to Mosselen aan de Maas 2023, emphasizing our members’ dedication to global events (read more).

Share Your Success Stories:

Pangea Network invites members to continue sharing their stories in the new year. Reach out via email with updates about your company, team, operations, and developments, and let us celebrate your achievements with the network community.

