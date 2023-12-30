Global Services, Your Trusted Partner for PRO and Business Consulting Services, Launches Operations in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Global Services, a leading provider of professional outsourcing (PRO) and business consulting services, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering tailored solutions to businesses of all sizes, Global Services aims to be the go-to partner for companies seeking comprehensive PRO and business consulting services in the UAE.

About Global Services:

Global Services the partner company of Al Najom Al Saida is committed to realizing your dream of starting your own Company in the UAE. We have specialization in helping people with their Business or company setup in Dubai, UAE. We always got your back Whether you are looking to establish a new business or expand your old one. Our experts are here to provide you the best support and guidance throughout your journey.

Services Offered:

PRO Services: PRO services help people and businesses to save their time, lessen administrative burdens, and guarantee compliance with rules and regulations of UAE government. To ensure that everything goes smoothly and efficiently, it’s crucial to select a reliable and experienced company when selecting a PRO services in Dubai. The business environment in Dubai and the UAE changes over time, so it’s also important to be up to date with new laws or requirements. Business Consulting: setting up a Company involves a variety of deeper and larger considerations. Do you have any plans to open a business in Dubai? You will find Global Services as the ideal partner, we are a renowned business consultant in Dubai; we have been offering business consulting services in Dubai for more than 15 years. We have been actively serving and helping our clients in the best way possible and it is because of our years of experience in business consulting. At Global Services, we prioritize our clients’ needs and provide services according to their needs. Company Formation Services: People assume that formation of company in the UAE is expensive because of the international standard. However, this isn’t like that; with the right Company formation services in Dubai, starting a business in Dubai or any other UAE city can be simple and reasonably priced. With Global services, you can take advantage of affordable company formation packages. We evaluate your requirements and give you the finest company formation packages and services to launch a business in the United Arab Emirates.

Why Choose Global Services?

Expertise: Our team of seasoned professionals brings extensive knowledge of local regulations and industry-specific nuances.

Tailored Solutions: We understand that every business is unique. Our solutions are customized to meet the specific needs and goals of each client.

Timely and Efficient: Global Services is committed to delivering services with the utmost efficiency, ensuring that clients can focus on their core business operations.

Expanding Footprint:

The decision to launch operations in the UAE comes in response to the region’s growing demand for reliable and efficient PRO and business consulting services. Global Services is excited to contribute to the success of businesses in the UAE and looks forward to establishing long-lasting partnerships.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries or more information about Global Services’s PRO and business consulting services, please contact:

Khalid Mahmood

Chairman Global Services

info@globalservice.ae

+971 54 710 4288

Visit our website at www.globalservice.ae for additional details about our services.

414, Business Venue Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

