Reliance picks Evon Technologies for Advanced Tech Services

Dehradun, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Evon Technologies, a leading software development company in India, is happy to announce its latest work engagement with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Over 17 years, Evon has provided exceptional software product engineering services to clients from all over the world.

Here are some of the recent notable successes in our journey of nearly two decades.

Automobile Industry – from 8 to 100+

Due to the COVID pandemic, companies required Digital Transformation services on war footing. To increase its audience reach, an Indian automobile major wanted us to create secure applications and international business websites for them.

Our developers had to learn all about Sitecore, a closed-source software platform, and deliver a part of the product in a few weeks’ time. Despite the steep learning curve, the product was delivered successfully, showcasing not just our tech capabilities but also our level of commitment.

However, Sitecore was a very expensive platform. Evon proposed and implemented a difficult shift from Sitecore to Liferay, for the client’s digitization in one of the neighboring countries. This brought down the cost of the project to 1/10th of the original helping cut-costs for our client significantly.

Another challenge was that centralized data (large databases) was hard to scale so we had to segregate the data according to different regions and migrate it to Liferay. Over time, we were able to make the data independent, proving that the solution we had suggested was the right choice.

Ever since, we have been successfully helping the automobile major build secure mobile applications and international business websites across countries, automating manual processes, reducing errors, and improving their overall productivity and efficiency. As the number of projects we were assigned increased, so did the strength of our team – from 8 to 100+.

Defence Sector – Delivering Tech with Pride

Evon has a successful ongoing association with the Defence Sector. The Defence Sector was looking for solutions in Communication Technology, for land, air and sea. Evon Technologies was chosen for building applications on top of their existing software/OS.

Despite it being our first foray into communication technology, we had the bull by the horns. We offered live video-audio streaming with configurable bit rate going up to 16 hops, giving a speed of 1mbps. They liked it and gave us more opportunities! Today, we are porting 2 waveforms from one hardware to two different hardwares. Our team also manages their platform software/OS.

Evon’s team believes it an honor to work for the defence services. The sincerity of the government scientists helps us better ourselves and give it our all.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Most recently, Evon Technologies is very excited to become the L1 vendor for providing advanced technology services to RIL’s Exploration and Production (ENP) department. This long term, onsite commitment is for areas like full stack, architecture, Devops, microservices, QA, mobility, Big Data/Hadoop, UI UX, among others. Another valuable opportunity to leverage, hone and expand our expertise!

