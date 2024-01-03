Kable Product Services: Leading the Way in 3PL Excellence for 2024

Ohio, United States, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that Kable Product Services Inc., renowned for our expertise as a 3PL fulfillment company, has been recognized as a Top 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) provider for 2024 by Multi-Channel Merchant. This accolade underscores our commitment to excellence in the 3PL fulfillment industry, a vital component of the retail and eCommerce logistics sector.

Our Journey to Excellence:

Our advanced 3PL fulfillment warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio, is at the core of our operations. Here, we handle over 20,000 orders daily, boasting a 99.8% order accuracy rate and a 99.9% fulfillment rate. Our efficient 48-hour “dock to stock” capability exemplifies our commitment to rapid and reliable service.

Innovative Approach and Client-Centric Philosophy:

Our success stems from blending cutting-edge technology with tailored client services. We offer seamless integration with various sales channels and a sophisticated reporting portal, giving clients a complete overview of their fulfillment operations. Our philosophy of valuing each client’s business as if it were our own has built trust and lasting partnerships, hallmarking us as a provider of choice in 3rd party fulfillment services.

Looking Forward:

This accolade from Multi-Channel Merchant is a recognition of our past achievements and a motivator for future innovation in 3PL fulfillment services. We are committed to continual improvement and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

As we progress, our focus remains on providing top-notch service. We believe in growing alongside our clients, offering cost-effective, efficient, and dependable logistics solutions. We aim to help our clients thrive in the market, reflecting our success in the dynamic world of 3PL fulfillment.

In conclusion, this honor is a milestone for us, driving our passion for excellence in the 3PL industry. We are excited about the future, ready to innovate and excel further as a leading 3PL fulfillment company.