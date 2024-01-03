Angel Air Ambulance Service in Bhopal Organizes Medical Transportation without Discomfort

Bhopal, India, 2024-Jan-03 — /EPR Network/ — When the medical condition of the patient requires treatment in an advanced healthcare facility no other medium of medical transport can be beneficial in shifting patients with efficiency other than an air ambulance. Angel Air Ambulance offering Air Ambulance Service in Bhopal provides outstanding international and domestic air ambulance transportation to and from the opted destination according to the choices of the patients. We can organize bedside-to-bedside safe relocation missions on all medical flights while keeping patients in stable condition and making sure the journey gets completed without causing any fatalities during the journey.

We provide seamless services and an effortless shifting experience to transfer critical and non-critical patients to the center of treatment without any trouble or hassles. We have medically equipped aircraft carriers having all the latest technology and medical gadgets including oxygen cylinders, suction pumps, infusion pumps, cardiac monitors, etc. as per the needs of the patients. Our dedicated medical carriers operational under Air Ambulance from Bhopal are made available at the service of the patients with advanced facilities and best-in-line equipment.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Varanasi is Made Available with Advanced Facilities

Facilitated with best-in-line medical equipment and supplies Angel Air Ambulance Service in Varanasi proves to be of great help for the safe and risk-free relocation of patients right from the very beginning until the evacuation process ends safely. We have advanced life support, critical care, and intensive care facilities inside the air ambulance and manage the entire trip taking into consideration the urgent demands put forth by the patients. We never decline the requests made to our customer support team and ensure the journey is scheduled in a punctual and timely manner.

When our team of Air Ambulance in Varanasi got a call to organize an air ambulance service for a patient with a cardiac disorder we didn’t waste any time in the logistical planning and quickly appeared to rescue him with our service. The entire process was going smoothly until the patient started experiencing chest pain at the time of transportation and fainted without any notice. We have a skilled cardiology team inside the air ambulance who rushed to extend their support to the patient and offered the necessary medication along with CPR. After a bit of trying he regained his consciousness and completed the entire trip without any casualties happening at any point.