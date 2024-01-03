Steede Medical’s Haag-Streit Eyestar 900 for Advanced Cataract and Refractive Surgery Planning

Florida, USA, 2024-Jan-03 — /EPR Network/ — Steede Medical’s Haag-Streit Eyestar 900 is a revolutionary medical gadget developed to improve surgical precision in cataract and refractive surgery planning. The Eyestar 900, which features Swiss-made excellence, is designed for aspiring surgeons who are seeking diverse diagnostic instruments to improve the productivity of their practice.

Swept-Source OCT Technology for Exceptional Precision

The Eyestar 900 features Swept-Source OCT technology, which provides surgeons with precise measurements and imaging data throughout the complete eye, from the cornea to the retina. This complete data serves as a base for accurate surgical planning and correct diagnoses, assuring outstanding outcomes.

The Mandala Scan Pattern: A Data Acquisition Paradigm Shift

The Eyestar 900’s patent-protected Mandala scan technology is a remarkable feature. Instead of standard radial or line scans, Mandala scans use a thick and interlaced design to provide detailed three-dimensional data sets. This advancement eliminates the need for time-consuming rescans, giving surgeons the ability to produce radial scans or line scan stacks at every point within the 18 mm diameter OCT scan volume.

Cataract Suite: Accuracy in Every Detail

The Cataract Suite on the Eyestar 900 goes above and beyond standard offers. Surgeons obtain accurate data for astigmatic and post-refractive patients using dual-zone reflective keratometry, axial measurements of all eye compartments, and advanced IOL calculation algorithms such as Hill-RBF 3.0. The suite detects anomalous lens tilt and decentration, which reduces refractive surprises and improves surgical planning.

Fully-Automated, Flexible, and Space-Saving

Steede Medical encourages the Eyestar 900’s completely automated capabilities, which enable quick data collection for both eyes in under 40 seconds. This not only improves workflow efficiency but also enables simple delegation within a busy practice. The device’s adaptable design allows it to fit into any examination room, making it a suitable solution for a variety of healthcare settings.

The Eyestar 900 operates seamlessly with the Eye Suite software, which is designed to enhance patient flow in busy practices. This enables networking with other Haag-Streit devices, office computers, and EMR systems without the use of expensive third-party software.

Steede Medical is proud of having advanced the Haag-Streit Eyestar 900 to the latest developments in ophthalmic technology, providing surgeons with an instrument that combines innovation, automation, and precision for outstanding surgical planning and outcomes.Visit the website now:https://shop.steedemedical.com/haag-streit-eyestar-900/ or call 305 597 0607 for detailed information about their medical supplies& services.

About the Company:

Steede Medical LLC is a reputable medical distribution company dedicated to sourcing and supplying a diverse array of essential medical products. Their extensive range includes nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, complex instrumentation, and microscopes, catering to the needs of specialist doctors and hospitals. With a strong commitment to promoting human life and health, they take pride in their responsibility to uphold patient safety. As an active distributor, they strive to serve the medical community with utmost dedication and unwavering diligence.