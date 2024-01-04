TTC Education in Kirari Announces Exclusive Makar Sankranti Offer: Avail 50% Discount on Various Courses

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — TTC Education, a leading educational institution in Kirari, is thrilled to announce a special Makar Sankranti offer, providing a 50% discount on a range of courses. This limited-time offer is designed to make quality education more accessible to individuals aspiring to enhance their skills in the ever-evolving field of technology.

The exclusive 50% discount is applicable to a diverse set of courses, catering to different skill levels and interests. The courses covered under this exceptional offer include:

ADIT (Advanced Diploma in Information Technology): A comprehensive program covering advanced concepts in IT, preparing students for a successful career in the tech industry.

A comprehensive program covering advanced concepts in IT, preparing students for a successful career in the tech industry. Computer Basic: Ideal for beginners, this course provides a solid foundation in computer fundamentals and essential skills.

Ideal for beginners, this course provides a solid foundation in computer fundamentals and essential skills. Digital Marketing: Learn the intricacies of online marketing, including SEO, social media, and content marketing strategies.

Learn the intricacies of online marketing, including SEO, social media, and content marketing strategies. Tally ERP: Master the popular accounting software widely used in businesses for efficient financial management.

Master the popular accounting software widely used in businesses for efficient financial management. DTP (Desktop Publishing): Acquire skills in graphic design and layout to create visually appealing documents and publications.

Acquire skills in graphic design and layout to create visually appealing documents and publications. Advance Excel: Enhance your proficiency in Microsoft Excel, gaining expertise in data analysis, visualization, and automation.

Enhance your proficiency in Microsoft Excel, gaining expertise in data analysis, visualization, and automation. Programming: Delve into the world of coding with courses covering popular programming languages, opening doors to software development opportunities.

This limited-time offer is valid until Makar Sankranti, providing aspiring learners the opportunity to kickstart their educational journey at a significantly reduced cost. The offer aims to empower individuals in Kirari and surrounding areas with affordable access to high-quality education and skill development.

Mr. Pramod, spokesperson for TTC Education, expressed enthusiasm about the offer, stating, “At TTC Education, we believe in making education accessible to everyone. This Makar Sankranti offer is a testament to our commitment to providing quality education at an affordable cost. We invite individuals from all walks of life to take advantage of this special opportunity to enhance their skills and career prospects.”

To enroll or inquire about the courses, interested individuals can visit the TTC Education center in Kirari or contact them at 8920362962.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to invest in your education and future career. Join TTC Education in celebrating Makar Sankranti with the gift of knowledge!

About TTC Education:

TTC Education is a renowned educational institution committed to providing high-quality and affordable courses in technology and skill development. With a focus on empowering individuals for career success, TTC Education has been a trusted choice for learners in Kirari.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact: Mr. Bhawesh Singh

Mobile: 7827626396

Email Address: info@ttceducation.in

Website: www.ttceducation.in