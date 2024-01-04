Copper Beech at San Marcos: Pave Your Own Path to Exceptional Student Apartments in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech at San Marcos, the pinnacle of student housing excellence, is proud to offer top-quality living spaces for students at Bowling Green State University. Nestled just minutes from the BGSU campus, Copper Beech provides a superior living experience in a convenient and vibrant location. Its exceptional location ensures that residents can easily access the BGSU campus, making it an ideal choice for those seeking convenience and proximity.

This distinctive community offers exceptional student living with stylish apartments, high-speed internet, and study-friendly spaces for academic success, blending privacy and social living for a thriving environment.

Copper Beech at San Marcos doesn’t stop at just providing exceptional apartments; it also offers an array of community amenities that enrich the college experience. From basketball and volleyball courts to a media lounge and gaming spaces, there’s always something exciting to do on the premises. Copper Beech also hosts resident social events, fostering a sense of community and providing opportunities to make lasting friendships.

For more information about Copper Beech at San Marcos and to secure your spot in this exceptional student community, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (419) 353-3300.

About Copper Beech at San Marcos: Copper Beech at San Marcos is a premier student housing community serving the students of Bowling Green State University. Located just minutes from campus, Copper Beech offers top-quality apartments and townhomes, coupled with a range of amenities designed to enhance the college experience. It is committed to providing students with a comfortable, convenient, and vibrant living environment.

Company name: Copper Beech Bowling Green

Address: 2057 Napoleon Road

City: Bowling Green

State: Ohio

Zipcode: 43402

Phone number: (419) 353-3300